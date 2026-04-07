Real Housewives of Rhode Island’s Kelsey finally responds to *those* claims she’s an escort

Kelsey Swanson has been rumoured to be an escort while starring on The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, and has finally responded to the speculation. She’s now claiming that her photos were stolen from social media and that, in fact, she was never an actual escort.

She’s explained how the state police were involved in the fake claims, after a report alleged that she was a sex worker years before going on the Bravo show. Basically, an old website appeared to show Kelsey charging $2,900 for dinner and dessert, which went viral.

The screenshots are dated 2016 – so exactly 10 years ago – and Kelsey was going by the name Alexia Lins. In the posts, she appeared to describe herself as “sexy, classy, and elegant,” offering to fulfil fantasies and even mentioning she was “open to try new things.”

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Then, the post described pricing. “Now let’s talk about the pricing … the maximum listed was $2,900 for five hours (plus ‘dessert’), and the minimum was $500 for a one-hour ‘introduction.’” Kelsey commented, “Pages were completely made up 10 years ago.”

“State police were involved. Thanks for sharing,” she added. A follower wrote, “It’s obvious these were photos stolen from socials. Real escorts have waaaaay more provocative photos on their website.” Kelsey replied, “Exactly,” claiming they took pics from her on a cruise.

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She now owns her own beauty company, Miss Makeup RI, specialising in pageants, photoshoots and weddings, and is most well-known as former Miss Rhode Island. After being runner-up two years in a row, Kelsey Swanson was named Miss Rhode Island 2017!

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