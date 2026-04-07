What is the whopping net worth of RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson’s rumoured boyfriend, John Caprio?

The identity of Kelsey Swanson’s mysterious boyfriend on Real Housewives of Rhode Island (RHORI) has allegedly been discovered as John Caprio, but what’s his net worth?

Pictures of John and Kelsey at his daughters wedding have emerged online, with Kelsey previously mentioning what seems to be that very same wedding in another interview in relation to him.

During Real Housewives of Rhode Island, Kelsey Swanson’s talked in length about her rumoured boyfriend John Caprio being from a very prominent family, so let’s find out more!

So, who is John Caprio and what’s his net worth?

John Caprio is the son of Judge Frank Caprio, who became well known as being the “nicest judge” in the world, often letting people off who were struggling financially over small things like parking tickets.

He rose to fame through his popular show, Caught in Providence, and by the time of his death last year he was thought to have amassed a net worth of around $5 million through the show and his lengthy legal career, alongside book deals.

Frank Caprio passed away last year aged 88 following a battle with pancreatic cancer, declaring at the time that he was “fully prepared to fight as hard I can.”

Whilst his son John Caprio will most likely have inherited some of his fathers well, Kelsey Swanson’s alleged boyfriend on Real Housewives of Rhode Island also has a very successful career of his own to create a hefty net worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Caprio Santilli (@sophia.caprio)



David Caprio currently worked as an attorney for the law firm Caprio and Caprio, and is also an active real estate investor who has numerous properties in Florida, Narragansett, Newport, Providence, and Barrington and Rhode Island. This could be earning him upwards of $300k per year depending on how successful the properties are.

He was also a former member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, a role which has an average salary of around $19k per year. As for the amount he gets for his role as an attorney, it’s incredibly varied and there’s no exact figure, but estimates would be for upwards of $150k per year.

All in all, John Caprio is estimated to have his own net worth of around $5 million, so safe to say he’s made it!

In response to the rumours about his relationship, John Caprio told The Providence Journal: “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

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