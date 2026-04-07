John Caprio breaks silence on rumours he’s Kelsey Swanson’s mystery boyfriend on RHORI

The rest of his family also spoke out about the speculation

The Caprio family have reacted to the rumours that John Caprio is the mysterious boyfriend of RHORI’s Kelsey Swanson following speculation he is.

Sophia Caprio, the granddaughter of Judge Frank Caprio and daughter of John Caprio, posted a video on the official Caprio and Caprio law firm Instagram which appeared to be parodying Kelsey.

She was seen sitting down in a white suit in white chair, before picking the seeds out of a lemon, something which is discussed on the show. The caption stated: “no comment. just counsel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caprio Law | RI & MA Family Law Attorneys (@capriolawfirm)



Whether it was meant as tongue in cheek or not, Kelsey clearly saw the humorous side as she commented a laughing and heart emoji beneath the video.

The Providence Journal contacted Sophia regarding the rumours that her father John is Kelsey Swanson’s mystery boyfriend on RHORI, to which she replied: “I have no comment about that. I’m going to let Kelsey tell her story and let the season unfold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Caprio Santilli (@sophia.caprio)



John Caprio also spoke out about the rumours when The Providence Journal reached him via phone, saying: “I respectfully have no comment, but I’m not comfortable answering any questions.”

Catherine Caprio, John’s ex wife also gave a very scathing response to the speculation, declaring: “We want nothing to do with the ‘Real Housewives’ baloney.”

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