Wait, does this evidence prove Love Island’s Corbin has ‘left’ Parmida after leaving villa?

Parmida and Corbin got dumped from the Love Island villa just a few days ago, and some people think he’s already moved on based on some pretty damming “evidence”.

Corbin and Kenzie were together for a huge part of Love Island, but the business owner found his one true match in Casa Amor when he met Parmida. The two had actually connected before their meeting at the villa, as Parmida revealed that he had slid into her DMs when he moved to Miami, asking if she wanted to run or work out together.

Before they were booted out of the villa for their less-than-savoury karaoke performance, Corbin and Parmida closed things off. They haven’t done many interviews since leaving the villa, but it’s assumed they planned to stay together and make things work despite the long distance.

But now, there are rumours going around that Corbin has already moved on and is seeking out connections with new people. @Macaria.offl has shared a recording from her Snapchat, in which Corbin allegedly sent her a personal snap after adding her back on Snapchat.

“When you open up snap and see Corbin from Love Island snaps you,” she captioned the video.

Although the snap doesn’t have any text on it, people have inferred it’s quite a flirtatious thing to do, especially to a random new follower. The clip got shared to X, where it now has millions of views.

“This is killing me 😭 Looks like Corbin doesn’t f*ck with Parmida,” the X post said.

The creator of the original TikTok hasn’t given any further updates on the situation, aside from liking comments suggesting she should respond, so it’s hard to know what Corbin’s alleged intentions were with this message. So, we can’t actually confirm if Parmida and Corbin have already called it quits.

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