Born This Way star Cristina Sanz has sadly died after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest

Born This Way star Cristina Sanz has sadly died age 36 after suffering from a sudden cardiac arrest at her day program.

Christina appeared in the A&E series for four seasons, which followed adults with Down Syndrome pursuing their personal and professional goals.

Her parents announced the tragic news in a statement on Wednesday, writing: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our daughter, Cristina, passed away Monday morning. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at her day program and was rushed to the hospital.

“Despite the doctors’ best efforts to stabilize her heart, she did not survive. We are grateful that we were able to be by her side at the end. Her death was a total shock and unexpected. We will forever treasure the gift of her life. We will all carry in our hearts the wonderful ‘Cristina moments’ that she gave us.”

Whilst appearing on Born This Way, Christina married her then husband, Angel, with their wedding being broadcast in a 2018 episode. However, according to TMZ the pair split in 2018 as the pandemic put a strain on their marriage.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.