His dad is a billionaire, so what is Hudson McLeroy’s net worth from Next Gen NYC?

Hudson McLeroy from Next Gen NYC is seriously loaded. So, what exactly is his net worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson McLeroy (@hudson.mcleroy)

He comes from a seriously rich family. His dad, Zach McLeroy is the founder and chairman of the popular fast-food chicken chain restaurant Zaxby’s. He co-founded the successful restaurant in 1990 and there are currently over 600 locations across the Southern U.S. Zach is reported to have a net worth of over $1 billion.

While there aren’t any reports yet if Hudson will follow in his father’s footsteps and take over Zaxby’s eventually, he still comes from a seriously wealthy background. And, Hudson’s making his own career separate from his Zaxby’s legacy.

Beyond family wealth, Hudson has a mix of television appearances, brand sponsorships, modelling and promotional work, and private investments.

Hudson made the move back to Atlanta and has launched his own company. Releasing a press statement earlier this year, he said that he’s building a business centred on creativity, longterm brand development, and philanthropic involvement. he’s developing an independent fashion brand that “reflects contemporary streetwear influences while emphasising original design and product innovation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson McLeroy (@hudson.mcleroy)

“Building a brand requires patience, consistency, and a clear vision,” Hudson explained. “My goal is to create products that reflect creativity while continuing to grow through meaningful experiences and long-term relationships.”

Outside of this project, he works as a private investor and artist. On season two of Next Gen NYC, his co-stars Charlie and Omar approached him about investing $1 million in a nightclub concept. So, he’s actively involved in investments and making some serious business moves.

With his appearance on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC, Hudson is thought to make around $50,000 to $70,000 each season. So, we can add that to his net worth as well.

While there’s no official number, Hudson’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 to $10 million.

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