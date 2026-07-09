A deep dive into Prez, Georgia’s super private boyfriend in Next Gen NYC who’s an entrepreneur

Here’s everything you need to know about Prez, Georgia’s mysterious new boyfriend in season two of Next Gen NYC.

We’ve just met him, but there’s already tension between Georgia, her boyfriend Prez and Charlie. But outside of that drama, the 27-year-old has a super impressive career.

Georgia and Prez met only six months before season two filming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia McCann (@geowhatgeowho)

On the show, Georgia explained that she and Prez met six months prior, at an upscale dinner party in New York City. The two connected as they’ve both lived in New York all their lives, and share the same sense of humour. Unlike a lot of the Next Gen NYC crowd, Prez is way more lowkey, keeping a relatively private lifestyle.

He’s got a big-name ‘crypto-adjacent’ job

When Georgia introduces Prez in season two of Next Gen NYC, she says he works a “crypto-adjacent” job. To be more specific, he’s the Chief Marketing Officer of a betting platform named Fact Machine. It’s a very new start-up with less than 10 employees according to its LinkedIn, and Prez has been involved since basically the beginning.

Before that, he co-founded another start-up called Dank Bank, which still seems to be up and running. It was part of the whole NFT craze from a few years ago, and specialised in trading and selling meme-related tokens.

He has some connections to the Next Gen NYC cast before he met Georgia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rowan Henchy (@rowanhenchyy)

Georgia isn’t the only Next Gen cast member Prez has connections to. Way before he met her, Prez knew Rowan through family connections. The two grew up in the same social circles, which proves that Prez isn’t necessarily new to the upscale NYC lifestyle and has grown up socialising around rich kids in the city.

Aside from this, we can infer he comes from a wealthy family because he attended Babson College, a very expensive private school known for its elite connections in the entrepreneurial world.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.