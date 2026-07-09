We’ve found old pictures of Allie Eklund from The McBee Dynasty and she looks so different

We know Allie Eklund from her glamorous Instagram presence and feature on season three of The McBee Dynasty as Steve McBee’s girlfriend, but these old pictures show a completely different side of her.

In season three of The McBee Dynasty, Steven McBee documents the process of going public with his influencer girlfriend at the time, Allie Eklund. It’s since been revealed that the two broke up after an alleged cheating scandal, which Allie strongly denies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Bailey Eklund (@allie_eklund)

Viewers have dug up old pictures of Allie with her ex-husband Garrett Grayson, who she married and divorced within the same year. These old pictures of the influencer look entirely different, but to be clear, Allie has never talked about getting any sort of plastic surgery or aesthetic work done.

In an interview with Naluda Magazine, Allie broke down how she got into influencing.

“It started with me sharing outfits in college just for fun. One post turned into an audience, and one opportunity turned into something I never expected. I was majoring in finance and accounting, so I never saw it as a career,” she explained.

“Especially being 5’6”, I always used to joke that my 5’11 sister would be the model and I’d just be her agent. Life had other plans. The doors kept opening, and I walked through every single one out of curiosity… and probably pushed open a few more myself along the way.”

At the time, she talked about going on such a public platform through the McBee family, and how her public perception might shift.

“I knew quickly after meeting him that I saw a future with him, and documenting those early moments could one day be something really special to look back on,” she added.

“But at the heart of it, my priority was supporting Steven and his family first — and trusting that being myself was going to be enough, even with all eyes on me.”

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