Bunnie XO caught kissing Calabasas Confidential’s Dylan Wolf amid split from Jelly Roll

After causing chaos on screen during Calabasas Confidential, it seems Dylan Wolf has no plans of stopping his shenanigans. 24 year old Dylan Wolf was spotted kissing 46 year old Bunnie XO just three weeks after her divorce from Jelly Roll was publicly announced.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Dylan and Bunnie were seen sitting next to each other and kissing in the VIP section of Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville bar. The two also posted on TikTok together soon afterwards, with Dylan teasing that Bunnie would soon be making an appearance on his podcast.

Just one month ago in June, Bunnie and Jelly Roll announced their plans to divorce after being married for almost 10 years. She shared more on her Dumb Blonde podcast, explaining that he’s still her “best friend” and added that he is also “dating again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bunnie Xo. (@xomgitsbunnie)



A source told TMZ that their decision to split was mutual, and in divorce documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Jelly Roll filed for divorce on May 18th because of “irreconcilable differences.”

Dylan also has a bit of a messy history when it comes to relationships, as he was seeing multiple women during Calabasas Confidential. He had an extensive history with Jemma which started in high school which led to a lot of huge screaming matches between the two. However, after the show the pair were “able to put things in the past and start fresh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Wolf (@dylannwolf)



As for Dylan’s other ex Suede, it seems he also managed to patch things up with her as she confirmed there’s “no bad blood” between them. And it seems like perhaps she’ll have to be competing with Bonnie for his attention as she didn’t rule out getting back with him in the future.

Suede told Tudum: “It’s never too late. I still can’t make eye contact with him because he makes me nervous.”

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