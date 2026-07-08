Here’s why Connor and his new gf won’t be appearing in the new season of Love on the Spectrum

Love on the Spectrum star Connor just hard launched his new blonde girlfriend, but we won’t be seeing anything about their relationship on the next season of the show. So why won’t they be appearing?

Connor quit the show entirely after the most recent season

Well, the reason that Connor has been able to share his new relationship online before the new season releases next year is because he’s actually quit the show entirely.

Connor told Variety in a statement: “It is with humility and a heavy heart that I share I will not be partaking in season five. I feel like three seasons is enough to tell my story and find love on my own time. I’ve chosen to pass the torch to the next person who can make it as big as me.”

As for what Connor is planning to do next, it seems he’ll be staying put in the entertainment industry. He explained: “Don’t worry about me — I’m still going to be in the acting business, especially voice work. I’ve always been a huge fan of animation and would love to be involved with a TV show.”

He added: “I want to sincerely thank Cian, Sean, and the entire crew for changing my life over the past three years.”

Who is Connor’s new girlfriend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sarahsiebert (@sarahsiebert4204)



Whilst she and Connor might not be appearing in the next season of Love on the Spectrum, we still know a lot about his new girlfriend, Sarah Siebert.

According to her Facebook, Sarah is 27 years old and just recently had her birthday on the 12th of March. Funnily enough not only is Connor also 27 but his birthday is on 17th March, meaning they’re only five days apart in age!

She also appears to be a Trump supporter and Republican. Sarah was seen in a tagged picture helping to hand out flyers for Herschel Walker’s 2022 senate campaign, in which he pledged to “stop the Liberal agenda.” Whilst he lost his bid to join the senate he was announced to join Donald Trump’s team as an ambassador for the Bahamas.

In a Reddit thread, someone also posted a now deleted 2018 picture from her Instagram account which shows her festive sweater, with the words on it, “Make Christmas Great Again.” She’s also following Team Trump on Instagram.

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