Bachelor producer claims she and Peter Weber hooked up whilst his season was airing

The lead producer, Julie LaPlaca, for season 24 of The Bachelor has revealed that she and Peter Weber hooked up whilst his season was airing, and that in the same month he also slept with Hannah Brown.

In her bombshell new book, The Love Producer, Julie recalled falling in love with Peter whilst filming his season of the show, with the pair eventually sleeping together in February 2020.

Julie wrote in her book: “It was the day after I found out I wasn’t going to be the Bachelorette. I was emotional, vulnerable, and fully in sad girl mode, not girl boss mode.”

She recalled that she and another producer called Brittany went to Peter’s house, where he lived with his parents, to watch the show with him and help him prepare for the aftermath when “something shifted” between them.

Julie continued: “It felt like that moment in high school when, at the movies with your crush, your hands slowly find their way to each other. The only difference was we weren’t watching Titanic; we were watching Peter and Madison’s breakup. It was almost as dramatic and heart-wrenching, with Peter basically sinking to the bottom of the deep, dark ocean.

“’Is this intentional?’ I thought to myself as his hand started rubbing against mine, warm and lingering. Perhaps he is just sad and wants his friend’s hand for comfort? Still, I couldn’t ignore the electric tingle that pulsated through every nerve of my body. What was happening?”

Because everyone was drinking, Peter’s mum told the two producers that they could sleep in her other son Jack’s room. “As I was about to turn into Jack’s room, where Brittany was already asleep, Peter came to the doorway. ‘Jules, come here,’ he said,” Julie wrote.

“I walked into his room, not realizing what was about to happen. He shut the door behind me. We sat on the edge of his bed. ‘We don’t have to-this is bad,’ he said. ‘It’s up to you.’”

Julie LaPlaca remembered her night with Bachelor Peter Weber as a “fantasy suite” but things between the two didn’t stay positive for long after he ended up trying to make things with runner up Madison Prewett. The two split again soon after, with Julie claiming she and Peter hooked up again before he was spotted out and about with Kelley Flanagan, his fifth-place contestant.

Julie recalled how “crushed, humiliated, embarrassed, and heartbroken” she was to see the pictures of them together. She wrote: “I was so mad at myself for having been so dumb. How could I have been played by someone I knew better than arguably anybody else?

“The biggest hurt of all was that he didn’t tell me. We had a strange relationship of bouncing between hooking up and me comforting him about Madison. If I could handle that as a friend, you’d think he’d at least have the decency to call or text with a heads-up that he was seeing someone else.”

Hannah Brown previously revealed in her 2021 memoir, God Bless This Mess, that she’d also had a fling with Peter in February 2020. Messy stuff.

Peter Weber has responded to Julia’s book in an Instagram statement, writing: “I’ve moved on from this period of my life and I’m ultimately responsible for my choices. What I’ll say is this; I asked Julie on multiple occasions to please keep private, intimate details, private. This wasn’t about a tv show anymore.

“Curious though if she mentions in the book about my last one on one with Hannah Ann, and how in the middle of our dinner conversation during one on one producer interviews, Julie tells me ‘you will look like the biggest idiot in the world to America if you give her your rose.’ I find it wrong to mess with a person’s headspace like that and then go on to write a book about them. The fact that Chris endorsed this makes me sick.”

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