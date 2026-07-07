All the clues Farrah Aldjufrie is now with Zach Goldsmith amid rumours he separated from wife

Farrah Aldjufrie has just revealed she’s pregnant, and now she’s getting loads of reminders of her alleged connection with Zach Goldsmith on Buying Beverly Hills. They were both working as realtors at the time, and people think they’re now expecting together.

Farrah has been liking comments about Zach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farrah Brittany (@farrahbritt)

One of her Instagram followers said they’re “all dying to know who the baby daddy is,” and Farrah confirmed, “soon :).” People have been convinced it’s Zach Goldsmith on Reddit, but this is all just hearsay, especially because they didn’t actually have a romance together.

She “liked” a comment of someone guessing it was the realtor who always flirted with her, and let’s be honest, we all know who that is: Mr Zach. Interestingly though, Farrah and Zach’s wife, Jennifer, follow each other on Instagram. Farrah has liked posts of the wife recently.

Zach’s wife has even commented on Farrah’s announcement of her pregnancy with, “Happy for you :)” and Farrah thanked her. She replied, “thank you so much, means a lot (with three white hearts),” and then she replied with a black heart.

Zach has allegedly separated from his wife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith (@jhamla)

Rumour has it that Zach separated from his wife, who he has two boys with, two years ago. His wife’s name is Jennifer and she’s a professional dancer and choreographer. She’s worked with some big names in the music industry during her career.

Looking at their Instagram pages, Zach has not posted a photo with his wife for years, while he was spotted in a post on her page just last month. But hearsay claims he had already split from his former wife when he began dating Farrah, which is unconfirmed.

Farrah has split from her ex-fiance

Farrah broke up with her ex-fiance, Alex Manos, on Buying Beverly Hills season two. She was pretty open about her desires to have once got married to him. You might remember that, on the Netflix show, she called their split the “hardest decision she’s ever had to make.”

Their co-workers noticed a ‘connection’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Goldsmith (@zachgoldsmith24)

The subject of ‘Zach and Farrah having a connection’ began circulating the group on Buying Beverly Hills, and some eyebrows are raised as he’s a married man. Melissa Platt said she noticed Zach being “flirty with Farrah” but added how she thinks it’s his “personality.”

She told Farrah’s sister, Alexia: “I know she wouldn’t want that going around, that she and Zach have a connection. If that got back to Alex, you know the right thing.” When news got back to Farrah, she called it “inappropriate” and said: “I’m engaged, Zach is married.”

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