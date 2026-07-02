Here’s how much the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders get paid for starring on the Netflix show

They deserve so much more than this

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders undoubtedly train super hard, and as a result, were able to get huge pay rises in the last year. But it’s not just training for the performances, because it’s now Netflix making an appearance to film them, so how much do they get paid?

There’s a rumour they make bank for every hour they’re filmed, but in actual fact, the cheerleaders are not paid for the documentary series itself, as Netflix’s licensing agreements and production fees go directly to the Dallas Cowboys organisation, aka The Jones family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kleine Powell (@kleinepowell)

Netflix has a strict license agreement with the Cowboys organisation and does not pay the cheerleaders directly for appearing in the series. Before the series aired, the cheerleaders earned a paltry $15-$20 an hour and $500 per game – about $22,500 to $38,000 per year.

After public backlash following season one, the Cowboys were forced to act, and the cheerleaders negotiated a 400 per cent pay rise, now making about $75 per hour or about $2500 per game. They are also now permitted to make money via social media brand sponsorships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Phillips – Leschber (@marissa.leschber)

Megan McElaney spoke out and revealed their “minimum wage increased by 33 per cent,” after she said people “thinks she makes six figures as a DCC.” At first, DCC stars were having to do jobs on the side as they weren’t earning enough, but some are now influencers.

Jada can make anywhere from $5,000-$50,000 on social posts. “The girls are becoming influencers, which I fought in the past,” choreographer Judy Trammell said. “They’re becoming so successful with it, so they’re not having to kill themselves with a nine-to-five.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.