We’ve finally figured out what a ‘Kelli girl’ actually is on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

There’s a term going round on Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders that some of the dancers are considered a ‘Kelli girl’. We’ve already figured out who and what a ‘Judy girl‘ is, and essentially, it’s believed to be a slang term for someone that the coach has as a “favourite”.

While a Judy girl is apparently someone who sits in the centre position of the squad pics, with people alleging that they are who “Judy finds pretty yes ma’am girls who are quieter and a bit reserved but strong like she is,” while Kelli is apparently blinded by a girl’s beauty.

Apparently, a ‘Kelli girl’ is more based on looks and less about her dance talents, but she’s never confirmed this farfetched theory. Briana is one of the more famous ‘Judy girls’, as well as Meredith (who Kelli admitted to having a girl crush on), Morgan, Emily A and Kelsey.

People believe Kelli’s favourites are often brunette. One person alleged: “Meredith was one. I feel like she only made it that second time because Kelli loved her so much. She was a good technical dancer (as Kelli would repeat 😂) and super pretty but kinda like Dayton.”

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Another person wrote: “Kelli loves a girl whose family served in the military or really loves America, is technically-trained, well-spoken and gorgeous!!” She also loves TCU girls, including Brooke, Nicole, Jennifer, Jenna, Kash, Mia, Jackie, Rachel, and Meredith.

Part of the ‘Kelli girl’ theory points to each of them having an emotional and interesting story, or someone that she can have as a project to help them improve. Essentially, Kelli apparently doesn’t care if you can dance or not, as long as you look beautiful to the eye.

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