‘I didn’t care what it took’: Former DCC Holly Kotera reveals shocking ‘weekly weigh-ins’

Former DCC Holly Kotera has claimed that each squad member was weighed each week in order to participate in the games. It’s insane, so here’s everything she said about the weigh-ins on the On the SwifTea podcast, because I am shooketh to the coreth.

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Holly Kotera (formerly known as Holly Powell) dove into what it takes to go from a DCC to building one of the fastest-growing businesses at the Lake of the Ozarks. Around the 43 minute mark, Holly was asked about the weigh-ins, calling them “crazy.”

“What’s wild is like some weigh in days I would wake up and be the weight that I was supposed to be, right? So, how do you wait till 4 pm to get weighed?” Holly claimed. She then revealed that some days she wouldn’t drink any water just to make the cut. “One water bottle is 16 ounces, which is a pound. So I couldn’t drink any water.”

She would even use extreme methods in order to make her weight. “I would go sit in the sauna for like an hour and then weigh in good. But if you didn’t weigh in good, you couldn’t be in the game.”

Cheering in 2015 to 2017 and appearing on the DCC: Making the Team, Holly was extremely dedicated to being a DCC and would do whatever it took.”I was going to be on that field no matter what. I didn’t care what it took,” she explained. “I would go sit in the sauna sometimes for two hours and be like ‘Ah man, I’m a little bloated today I’ve got to figure it out.'”

As for why they resorted to weigh-ins? She has one idea: “I think it was just that kind of kept you in check. That’s how they has always done it which was kind of outdated because they had this old graph which was like if you’re this height then you should weigh this amount. Like a BMI chart in high school.”

As a dancer, Holly had more muscle compared to others. She explained that muscle weighs more than fat, but that didn’t matter when it came to the scale. So even though she was lean and healthy, her weight is what it ultimately came down to.

She talks about losing two pounds towards the end of the season and that, “it had kind of messed me up a little bit because they’re like you look too skinny. You need to gain weight. I had this journey where I was 18, I didn’t know my body yet, and still had chubby cheeks from high school. It was a lot of responsibilities on my shoulders and I just had to learn very quickly”

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