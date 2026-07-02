Lock Upp season two’s age gap is wild, so here’s the full cast’s ages ranked
Half of them are still in their 20's
The first episode of Netflix’s Lock Upp season two has just dropped, and we’re curious about the celebrity cast of this competition series. So, how old are the cast, really? Here are all the ages of Lock Upp season two’s cast ranked from eldest to youngest.
Sunita Ahuja, 59-years-old
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The eldest cast member, Sunia is a vlogger and Bollywood wife who is married to the actor turned politician Govinda. She’s known for airing her husband’s misconduct to the public.
Ram Kapoor, 52-years-old
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Known for his performance on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, his one fatal flaw is his ability to turn everything into a joke.
Madhuri Jain Grover, 45-years-old
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Married to Ashneer Grover, Madhuri is a 45-year-old entrepreneur. Together, they run the fintech company BharatPe.
Harshad Chopda, 43-years old
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Harshad starred on the series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is accused by fans of being too private.
Dheeraj Dhoopar, 41-years-old
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An actor from the series Kundali Bhagya, he caused an uproar by comparing himself to Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan.
Akanksha Chamola, 35-years-old
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Akanksha is a 35-year-old former child actor from Bhootu, and is not married to Bollywood actor Guarav Khanna.
Pamala Serena, 30’s
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Pamala’s from Desi Bling, the hit Netflix series, and now is proving to her down-to-earth fans that she can handle everyday chores just like they can.
Shreya Kalra, 29-years-old
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Shreya’s a 29-year-old content creator who’s been accused of being “loud, rude, and a hypocrite,” after calling her maid names.
Shivangi Joshi, 28-years-old
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Shivangi is a soap opera veteran, appearing in more than 2,000 episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.
Varun “Laila” Yadav, 27-years-old
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The 27-year-old is a content creator who makes prank videos for social media and the public think he’s a bad influence on his fans.
Shresta Iyer, 27-years-old
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Her brother is a famous Indian cricketer, but Shresta is a dancer who is a social media warrior who fights with trolls online who question her privilege.
Akanksha Choudhary, 24-years-old
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She’s starred on MTV’s Splitsvilla for six seasons and she caught feelings for fellow cast member Yogesh on the show.
Riyaz Aly, 22-years-old
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With over 27 million followers across social media, Riyaz is a 27-year-old poster boy of “copy-paste culture.”
Sufi Motiwala, 22-years-old
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Sufi’s a 22-year-old fashion commentator whose red-carpet fashion takes go viral for his shady commentary to the outfits and the people wearing them.
Yogesh Rawat, 22-years-old
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Fellow Splitsvilla cast member, Yogesh is the youngest person on Lock Upp and is accused of deliberately misleading his romantic connections.
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