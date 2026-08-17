Let’s have a look at all the many Lutheran values Catie Norboe breaks on 90 Day Fiancé

Despite being Lutheran, 90 Day Fiancé star Catie Norboe doesn’t exactly seem to be embodying the religious values you might expect her to, as despite being engaged to Josh Atkins she seems to be constantly off kissing someone else.

So, what exactly are the values that Lutheran’s hold dear, and to what extent does Catie’s kissing and request for an open marriage with Josh go against them? Let’s find out!

Well, it turns out they have pretty strict views on monogamy in relationships, believing that marriage is a divinely ordained institution and that monogamous fidelity is to be expected within a relationship.

Martin Luther interpreted the sixth commandment regarding not committing adultery as extending to beyond the literal act to include things like lustful thoughts, flirtation, and behavior that undermines a spouse’s trust. Hmm, I’m pretty sure almost everything Catie has done would fall under the very opposite of that teaching…

Despite Catie seeming to not actually follow the values of Lutheran that closely, the fact that Josh is agnostic is something that has been shown to concern her, as she previously told her mum: “I called you one time because I was stressed, and I was like ok, if Josh doesn’t believe in God, will he go to hell and I’ll be in heaven. If Josh doesn’t accept Jesus before he dies and goes to hell, if I’m in heaven, how can I be happy in heaven if he’s in hell?”

She’s also told Josh the importance of their children also being raised Lutheran, sharing: “I don’t need you to convert but I need our children to be raised Lutheran because I don’t want them to go to hell.”

And it seems that a lot of Catie’s kisses with men that very much aren’t Josh happen whilst she’s drunk, which yes you guessed is also something that goes against Lutheran values.

Whilst drinking alcohol is not sinful for Lutheran’s as they treat is a matter of Christian freedom, being drunk is condemned. Martin Luther shared that moderate use of clchohol is fine but loss of self control when drinking is regarded as sinful as it leads to poor judgement. Something Catie does seem to do every time she drinks.

So, whilst Catie from 90 Day Fiancé being Lutheran is clearly a big deal to her and she believes strongly in a lack of faith resulting in that person going to hell, she also goes against two of their core values by not being monogamous and drinking to excess. I’m honestly just intrigued about what her parents think about all this…

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