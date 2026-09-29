Teresa Giudice releases statement as new airport incident bodycam footage of Milania emerges

Teresa Giudice has released a statement regarding her daughter Milania after new bodycam footage of her incident at the airport emerged.

In the footage, Milania claims she’s “under conservation from my parents, or some Britney Spears bull***t.” Later on in the video, Teresa tells the police that Milania has had fentanyl in her system recently, to which Milania claimed: “I was laced!”

Joe Giudice spoke out about Milania last week, with Teresa also now addressing not only the airport incident but also her arrest, saying that she’s “experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends.”

She shared: “Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for. Right now, my only focus is my daughter – making sure she is surrounded by love, family, support, and the care she needs.

“I understand that because our family has lived much of our lives in the public eye, there will naturally be questions and speculation. But Milania is my daughter before she is anything else. She is a young woman going through an incredibly difficult and deeply personal time, and she deserves the opportunity to heal without every moment of her pain being analyzed publicly.”

Teresa then asked for some privacy and compassion from the public, imploring: “I am asking, from one mother to another, and from one family to all of you, to please show Milania compassion and kindness and allow her the privacy she needs right now. We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has reached out with love, prayers, and support. It means more to our family than you know.

“At this time, we respectfully ask the media and the public to give Milania and our entire family the privacy and space we need as we navigate this together. Thank you for your understanding, your compassion, and most importantly, for respecting my daughter during this difficult time.”

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