Former American Idol contestant Caleb Flynn’s role as a music pastor at CLC

Caleb Flynn is currently on trial for the alleged murder of his wife, Ashley Flynn, a charge he has pleaded not guilty to. However, prior to her death both Caleb and Ashley Flynn attended CLC (Christian Life Centre), so let’s find out more about his role as a music pastor there.

Before joining CLC, Caleb worked in worship ministry for more than a decade. From approximately 2010 to 2015, he served as a worship arts pastor at Living Word Church in Vandalia, Ohio. He later worked as worship director at Free Chapel in Spartanburg, South Carolina, from 2015 to 2021.

Caleb studied music and pastoral ministry at Lee University. At the time of his arrest, however, he was working as vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons in Tipp City, Ohio.

According to testimony from CLC lead pastor Jordan Paul Hansen in September 2026, Caleb served as a volunteer and contracted worship leader at the church rather than as a full-time member of the pastoral staff. His responsibilities included helping lead music during weekend services, selecting songs and preparing worship sets.

Hansen testified that Caleb’s alleged mistress Alleigha Botner held the full-time worship leader position at CLC at the time. Alleigha worked with the weekend worship team and helped prepare services. She and Caleb also worked together as part of the church’s worship ministry.

Following Caleb’s arrest, Jordan released a statement on Friday, February 20, expressing the church community’s shock and grief. He wrote: “Ashley’s absence is deeply felt throughout our church family. As the events surrounding this tragedy continue to unfold, we join you in the shock, sadness, and unanswered questions many are experiencing.”

He also announced that Alleigha had submitted her resignation. “I also want to inform you that Alleigha Botner, one of our worship leaders, submitted her resignation without explanation. We do not know why,” Jordan said.

During his September testimony, Jordan also discussed CLC’s policies regarding relationships between staff members and volunteers, including its prohibition on extramarital affairs and sexual relationships between staff and volunteers.

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