Milania Giudice’s Tampa airport incident with Teresa and Gia: The full timeline so far

Milania Giudice was featured in an airport video with police, alongside her mother, Teresa. The video made the rounds on socials, and since then, her sister Gia and father Joe have spoken out to support her, following her arrest back in May, as new information emerges.

It’s now come out that there was a frantic search to look for Milania in the airport, which has been heard in 911 dispatch calls. She ran away from her family and counsellor at the time, as they were called for “a group of females asking for police assistance,” wrote The Sun.

The audio continues: “Sounds like it’s going to be more of an attempt to locate. The complainant with traffic [officers] is a counsellor that was with a female, and the female ran off from them. We’re still on the phone with the complainant and trying to get more.”

😳 Milania Giudice tells her mom Teresa to “shut the F up” in a now-deleted video. pic.twitter.com/r8umtXu0GN — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2026

Teresa is believed to have spotted Milania first. The next voice is an officer with Gia, who said: “Here with the sister. She says she went down a hall. I’m wondering if it’s either towards the Marriott.” Milania was finally located 45 minutes after she took off from her group.

In a statement to The U.S. Sun, Milania’s manager Maria DeSantis said: “Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates a difficult time, following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria.”

The rep, who is also a longtime family friend, added that she is “under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family.” They added: “For now, we ask for compassion and privacy as she and her family continue to navigate this together.”

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