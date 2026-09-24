Inside Bryce and Taylor’s really cute relationship as they star on Wonka’s The Golden Ticket

Bryce and Taylor are a couple flaunting their relationship on Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, and they spend just as much time together outside the show. Spoiler alert, but Taylor ended up eating toffee which made her disappear, but I’m still hopeful they’ll end up winning.

They met in Montana, where they grew up, and appear to have been together for four years. Bryce and Taylor have shared photos on socials since April 2023, in California, and it was only a few months until they took a romantic trip to Cancun, Mexico, together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Lee (@bryce_lee222)

Taylor just turned 23, with Bryce writing, “It has been an absolute blessing not only having you be my girl, but my best friend. I also want to tell you that I am so proud of you and all that you do. I’ve never seen someone with such a beautiful soul and heart. I love you.”

She was taken in by Bryce’s parents, having had financial hardship growing up. While she speaks to her siblings, she was also able to bring her two dogs, Marti and Gizmo, into Bryce’s home. When they’re not hanging out with them, the couple usually goes to a music festival!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryce Lee (@bryce_lee222)

Bryce told Tudum: “We want to have as many experiences together as possible,” while Taylor said, “I had a hard time believing [the golden ticket] was real, and I had the possibility of my whole life changing,” adding that she relates to him as they had a “tough upbringing.”

They’re high school sweethearts, with Bryce saying, “Taylor knows me better than anyone else, which would give us a huge advantage coming into the contest.” At home, he works as a roofer, while Taylor is a phlebotomist. They’ve faced house fires and health issues together.

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