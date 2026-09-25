Inside George Santos’ relationship with his husband, Matt Gerard, on Special Forces season five

George Santos stars in season five of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test and has been with his husband, Matt Gerard, for years now. So, who is George Santos’s husband, Matt Gerard, from Special Forces?

George met his husband Matheus “Matt” Gerard on Grindr, the gay dating app, due to a glitch that inaccurately displayed their proximity. At the time, Matt was living in New Jersey, and George was in New York. “Grindr said he was a couple of feet away when he was miles away from it,” he told Page Six.

They had to postpone their wedding until after the COVID-19 pandemic, so the pair got legally married in November 2021. He said there was “nothing romantic” or “fancy” about their ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Santos (@georgesantosny)

He went public with his husband for the first time in September 2023, when he posted about the death of U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. “My husband Matt and I are heartbroken by the news of the passing of Senator Feinstein,” he wrote on X.

As for more details on his then-secret husband, Matt has kept a pretty low profile. His Instagram account is private, but his bio says that he’s originally from Brazil. He’s currently based between New York and Pennsylvania. It appears that he’s a medical professional or works in healthcare as well, with his bio including health-related emojis.

They’re expecting children together soon, too. “We are having kids next year, and that’s a big deal for us,” George revealed on the Citizen McCain podcast. “We’re excited about all the preparations of making sure we have everything set up.”

George kept it vague and didn’t reveal details of when they expect to become parents or how many children.

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