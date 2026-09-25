Brandi Glanville’s Special Forces appearance follows years of facial health battle

Brandi Glanville is starring in season five of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test after suffering from a facial parasite for the past three years.

According to her Special Forces bio, Brandi has said that: “This course is like the first step in getting my confidence back.”

In a video she shared on Instagram on September 8, she revealed that she’s been “diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and Mononucleosis.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum also shared that she has a “fungal ball in my face that needs to be removed.” Brandi has to “get the metals from old dental work out of my mouth, my breast implants need to come out, and I’m looking at four to six months of daily IV treatment.”

Brandi revealed the insane cost of her treatments in the post. With insurance, “this is costing me around $3,300 to $6,000 a month,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville)

And despite being a reality TV star, she’s “not able to work right now other than my podcast, and I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do this mentally or financially.”

Brandi even has a GoFundMe, with $21,000 raised so far out of her $28,000 goal.

“I just want this s**t OUT of my body. I want my health back. I want my life back. I want to feel like me again,” she said.

This is an ongoing battle that she’s been dealing with since 2023, so her appearance on Special Forces is in the midst of her health struggles.

“She doesn’t have glam, she doesn’t feel good, and she isn’t trying to look good for a camera. She’s showing what this sick being has actually looked like,” her GoFundMe bio reads. So, it looks like Special Forces is a way for her to truly regain the confidence that she’s lost in the midst of dealing with her health issues.

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