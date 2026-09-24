The aftermath of Milania Giudice’s arrest, following now-deleted video of police escorting her

Milania Giudice‘s court date has just been pushed back following her May arrest, and now a video is doing the rounds showing police escorting both Milania and her mother, Teresa Giudice, out of an airport. There have been quite a few updates since she was arrested.

In the four months since Milania’s arrest, she has been attending anger management classes. She was charged with simple assault in New Jersey. She was arrested on May 14, 2026. A judge, as obtained by Page Six, said Milania “knowingly caused bodily injury to another.”

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Court documents state that she “specifically striked the victim L.R. in the head with her fist, causing redness.” On Tuesday, Milania appeared virtually in court on Tuesday, during which her attorney, Alan Kraminsky, told the judge he had met with the prosecutor.

According to Alan, the prosecutor asked to postpone their hearing so that his client could complete an anger management course. The judge noted that the state also needs to review discovery and speak to officers in the case, so he granted a new date of September 29th.

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At the time, the judge notified her that if she is found guilty, her sentence could include up to six months in jail, probation and fines of more than $500. She was allegedly “throwing food [and] candles” during the “domestic violence dispute,” and her sister called the police.

Gabriella Giudice called 911 just before 6.15 p.m. and said her “sister was acting erratically,” police said. Then in a TikTok in July, Milania addressed the arrest. She said: “I ate down in my mugshot. I looked fire. I mean, nothing to be proud of, but I made sure of that.”

She went on to say, “It is what it is. S*** happens in life. It is what it is. You gotta learn from it and just become a better person and talk about it. I was not in a good area in my life. That happens. I’ve been through a lot in life, and some other stuff happened to me.

“You guys think you know everything that happens in my life, you just really don’t,” she added. She was booked on one count of simple assault and released pending her next court appearance and has pleaded not guilty, while a video of her in the back of a cop car circulated.

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