Meet Giada’s boyfriend Shane Farley who is allegedly causing ‘chaos’ on Dancing With the Stars

The celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis’ boyfriend, Shane Farley, has allegedly been causing lots of drama backstage on Dancing With the Stars. So, who exactly is Giada’s boyfriend, Shane Farley, and what drama has he allegedly been stirring up?

Shane and Giada have been together for over a decade after meeting in 2013. While they were both married to other people when they met, they started officially dating in 2015 and have been together ever since.

“I had been with Jade’s dad for 25 years. I didn’t know what it meant to not be married. Once I got settled, Shane and I reconnected, and I felt like a kid again,” Giada told People in 2018.

Despite Giada spending her time in front of the camera, Shane has been spending his behind it. He’s an award-winning producer, having won Emmy Awards four times now. He’s created, managed, and consulted on shows including The Rachel Ray Show, The Voice, The Rose O’Donnell Show, and The Steve Harvey Show. Shane even worked on Giada at Home 2.0 while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After moving to Los Angeles in 2015, he said that they would occasionally “bump into each other and grab a drink.” Shane has said that: “Giada is one of the most positive people I have ever met. She’s warm and absolutely beautiful — what you see on the outside is there on the inside as well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Farley (@shanefarley)

Recently, an source told the Daily Mail that allegedly “everything has to go through Shane” behind the scenes on DWTS.

“He’s her boyfriend, manager, agent, bodyguard and publicist all rolled into one,” the source added. “He behaves like Giada is Taylor Swift with a frying pan. Everything is treated like an enormous event requiring layers of protection and control.”

He allegedly has “made life difficult for people simply trying to do their jobs.” Another insider claims that “Nobody is questioning how much he loves her. The problem is Shane still thinks like an executive producer… Except he’s not the executive producer of Dancing With the Stars.”

Giada made it through the premiere with her partner Alan Bersten, so things seem to be looking good for them so far.

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