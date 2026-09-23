Um, this is apparently the shady comment Pasha suddenly whispered to Jenna on DWTS

Pasha suddenly whispered something in Jenna’s ear on DWTS, and there’s a big theory on what he said. For some reason, Maura Higgins has become wrapped up in the drama, because allegedly he got funny with how well she’s been doing in the dancing competition.

A viral TikTok theory claimed that Pasha was seen whispering to Jenna on air about a contestant, allegedly Maura, hiring private dance lessons before official rehearsals began because they supposedly knew ahead of time about being cast – but she’s shut this down already.

In response to what Pasha said to Jenna, she responded, “Wow.” Apparently she seemed upset about whatever it was, as it happened while Maura and Mark were receiving their scores. The conversation took place right before their convo about Mark’s chipped tooth.

Someone speculated: “this is pure speculation but apparently Maura took dance lessons prior to joining bc she knew for so long she was casted before everyone else. it KIND OF looks like he says “dance lessons” at the end before jenna says “oh wow”.” Oh dear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

During a chat with Amanda Hirsch on Get Real podcast, she was asked if she’d been prepping in advance. As Maura was announced so early, she has now said she intentionally didn’t take classes as she “didn’t want a different teacher’s instruction to confuse her”.

She also “wanted to start the experience from the ground up with Mark since she has no dance experience.” Well, she was once on Dancing on Ice and dated Curtis Pritchard, so there is some experience with dancing there, but she’s got no ballroom dance background.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.