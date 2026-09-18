Everything Sarah Jane Nader has said about Hailey Bills since her DWTS elimination

Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills were the only same-sex pairing on this season’s Dancing With The Stars. Sadly, they were eliminated as the second pair to go out, but at least they gained a really cute friendship with each other. So, here’s everything Sarah said about Hailey.

It’s clear they developed really close chemistry, with Hailey writing on Sarah’s Instagram post, which said she “wouldn’t change a thing,” with the commented: “SJ 🥺 I will never ever forget this experience with you. Love you and miss you already ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jane (@sarahjanenader)

Sarah wrote: “The best friend and teacher I could ask for, love you @hailey.bills,” while Hailey said: “Watching you grow and evolve in the past three weeks has been something I’ll never forget. I can’t imagine my first pro experience with anyone but you.”

She added: “You have become my friend, my joy, my supporter, and my best student! WHO RUNS THE WORLD?!???! IT’S ON.” And in a separate video, Hailey revealed they “officially met two weeks ago but already know everything about each other.” Cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by hailey bills (@hailey.bills)

Hailey told On The Red Carpet: “I cannot imagine this experience with anyone else. Honestly, especially for my first year as a pro, I could not be more grateful. I already know we’re going to stay in contact and stay friends.” Sarah agreed and said they’re “friends for life”.

Shortly after their elimination, Sarah told US Magazine: “We had fun dances planned, but we got to know each other and we got to make history following JoJo and Jenna’s footsteps, the second all-female partnership on Dancing With The Stars. It was such an honour.”

“As sad as we are to not dance next week, we were so excited, we’re just grateful we had this opportunity,” she told Good Morning America in an interview. “Our partnership was so special. Not only because we became best friends, but we represent a whole community.

“Being the second all-female pairing on the dance floor is such an honour. I hope somebody watching at home felt touched or seen or represented tonight, and so I hope we’ve done something impactful. Even though we don’t get to do it more, it felt really good.”

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