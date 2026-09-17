There’s only been three same sex pairings on DWTS, but have any of them won the show?

Sarah Jane Nader and dancing pro Hailey Bills are the only same sex pairing on DWTS this season, but there have been two in the past. There’s also been success on other franchises outside the US when it comes to winning the show, so have any same-sex pairings won?!

We can confirm that yes, a same-sex pairing has won DWTS in the past! Sadly, none of the US pairings have, which includes JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in 2021. Then the following year in 2022, Drag Race star Shangela starred on DWTS alongside Gleb Savchenko.

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JoJo was very close though, and was a runner-up last season. They reached the final round and finished in fourth place. However, there’s good news. In 2019, actor Jakob Fauerby and professional dancer Silas Holst won Vild med dans, the Danish version of DWTS.

They made history as the first same-sex couple to ever compete and win in the global franchise. Following their dance success, they also worked together on stage, including singing a duet for Den Skaldede Frisør The Musical (The Bald Hairdresser).

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“We’ve discussed [such] pairings in the past,” one producer, Conrad Green, told NBC News in 2011. “But the traditional role in ballroom [dancing] is for men to have a female partner, so that’s what we’ll do.” And in 2015, it was a firm no to same-sex pairings.

DWTS producer Deena Katz told NBC News she was “surprised” by the calls for same-sex partnering and said: “This is not a social dancing show, it’s a dancing competition. A man should dance with a woman, no matter what your sexual orientation, in ballroom.”

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