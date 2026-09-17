It’s back for season seven, so when does The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiere?

Season seven of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres today, Wednesday, September 16, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The iconic ladies of RHOSLC are back with a new season, so here’s everything you need to know about The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiere.

Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katseanevas, Meredith Marks, Bronwyn Newport, and Whitney Rose are back for season seven of RHOSLC. It premieres tonight at 8 pm ET on Bravo, with episodes streaming on Peacock the next day.

The trailer reveals some seriously crazy upcoming drama yet to be revealed and we can’t wait. It’s hinted at marriage struggles between Angie and her husband, Shawn Trujillo, and Whitney and her husband, Justin Rose.

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Bronwyn is dealing with the fallout from her separation from her now ex-husband, Todd Bradley. Earlier this year, she was dating model Brandon Good, but her other co-stars think it was all just a PR stunt.

“Bronwyn always tells on herself. It seems like a big PR move,” Lisa said. Now, she’s just been seen kissing a mystery man at the U.S. Open, so hopefully all will be revealed during season seven.

Mary navigates an emotional and heavy season with her husband, Robert Sr., following the death of their only son, Robert. He tragically passed away at the age of 23 in February after suffering from a “medical emergency.”

“I could not have gotten through it without you guys,” she told Angie. “You all was there for me.”

They also jet off to Hawaii for a girls trip that, in true Housewives fashion, quickly turns south. There are fights between practically all of them, with Meredith saying there’s no moving forward with Whitney.

There are also two newcomers joining this season, Britani Bateman and Ashley Quai who can hopefully hold their own amongst this chaotic season.

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