Nelson finally responds to allegations after he was savagely removed from The Challenge

He was kicked off after another cast member allegedly used a slur

Nelson has finally responded to the allegations about why he was removed from The Challenge. He’s addressed the speculation about his co-star Josh allegedly using the n-word, which was later claimed to have been repeated by Leo, and led to Nelson wrecking the kitchen.

In an Instagram Q&A, Nelson was asked if he was kicked off the show because of Josh using the n-word. He didn’t confirm nor deny that it led to him getting removed, but he done a huge sigh, shook his head and then said: “I will address this question when the time comes.”

Nelson saying he’s going to address Josh Goldstein allegedly using the N-word once the episode airs 👀 A love Islander using th N word at this point is not that shocking #TheChallenge42 pic.twitter.com/jaFbuaP2bs — Pinkrose (@pinkrosevev) August 19, 2026

Leo was then allegedly removed for using the n-word during a game with Nelson, as speculated by GamerVev, and Josh was then disqualified for repeating it. Nelson then confronted Josh, walked away, and then returned to the kitchen, where items were broken.

Nelson was reportedly upset for the language that was used. Production then removed Nelson to a hotel and disqualified for the damage he’d made in the kitchen. So that’s allegedly why all three were removed from filming, with Josh and Leo told to leave for using the slur.

“Leo, Nelson and Josh all broke the code of conduct here on The Challenge, so they’re all gone,” TJ Lavin told the remaining competitors. Cory was disqualified because of a family emergency involving his youngest daughter, before Josh, Leo and Nelson were removed.

Paramount, Josh, Leo and Nelson have been contacted by Reality Shrine for comment.

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