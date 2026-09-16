She’s in a same-sex DWTS pairing, so let’s look at Sarah Jane Nader’s relationship history

Sarah Jane Nader‘s relationship history is pretty lengthy, and now she’s in a same-sex pairing on Dancing With The Stars, she’s garnered a lot of attention on her sexuality. It turns out she was spotted on what looked like a dinner date with Pete Davidson just a month ago.

Pete Davidson

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A month ago, rumours that Sarah was dating Kim Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Pete, began to swirl. They were spotted on what appeared to be a date, and were recorded stepping into his car during an outing in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, August 2nd.

In the clip, the pair is seen walking toward the car as he opens the door for her to step inside. This was just months after he was romantically linked to Elsie Hewitt. However, Pete nor Sarah have confirmed or denied the dating rumours – so who knows!

Eliana Orly

Sarah Jane came out as bisexual during the first season of Love Thy Nader. She and Eliana Orly went on a date to a Henrietta Hudson, a lesbian bar in NYC. Sarah Jane brought her home over Easter, but it doesn’t look like things between them went further.

Alexis Williams

Sarah was linked to Alexis Williams, who became a deputy press secretary for the City of New York after working on Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s campaign. Their relationship status was never fully confirmed, aside from them “vibing” on several dates.

She told Variety, “When I had a girlfriend that I loved very much before Eliana, I was too scared to bring her home. I didn’t want to put her under the pressure of experiencing homophobia. Bringing Eliana was like dipping a toe in the water.”

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