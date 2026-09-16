Here’s why Kim Kardashian has only just been awarded one euro after $6 million Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian has been awarded one euro more than ten years after she was involved in a traumatic $6 million jewellery robbery in Paris, during which she through she “was going to die.”

A lawyer involved with the case confirmed the sum to the Associated Press on Tuesday, saying it was such a small sum because it was the amount that Kim had requested.

Kim’s childhood friend, Simone Harouche, who was downstairs at the time of the robbery was also awarded one euro, as per her request.

The pair shared in a joint statement to People: “We are grateful to the French justice system for recognizing us as victims of the terrible events that took place in Paris in 2016. The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us. Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition. We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal.”

Over $6 million worth of jewellery was stolen from Kim Kardashian during the Paris robbery in 2016, and despite Kim Kardashian being awarded just one euro, the court awarded the former hotel receptionist $126,472, and the hotel received $57,741.

Kim was alone in her room when the robbery took place, with five masked men breaking in and holding her at gunpoint. The men bound and gagged her, with a a source telling People at the time: “They put plastic ties around her wrists, but she managed to squeeze her hands out of the wrist ties by wriggling her hands.”

Kim later learned after the robbery that a ring worth $4 million was stolen from her, alongside two diamond Cartier bracelets, a gold-and-diamond Jacob necklace, Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings and a gold Rolex. Most of the jewelry has never been recovered, according to the New York Times.

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