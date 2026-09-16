All the LGBTQ contestants who have starred on Dancing With The Stars over the years

This season of Dancing With The Stars that premieres tonight features two LGBTQ celebs and even a same-sex couple. The third in the franchise’s history. There have been so many LGBTQ celebrities over the years who have been on Dancing With The Stars, so here’s the full roundup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

This upcoming season is no exception. Bisexual reality star Sarah Jane Nader is making history as the third same-sex celeb pairing with her pro, Hailey Bills. She’s following JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson in season 30 and Shangela and Gleb Savchenko in Season 31. Sarah is also joined by Olympic gold medalist figure skater Amber Glenn, who identifies as pansexual and bisexual.

Chaz Bono is the son of Sonny Bono and Cher and is the first transgender man to star on Dancing With The Stars. He appeared on season 13 in 2011 and was partnered with Lacey Schwimmer. They were eliminated in week six. Chaz also made history as the first openly transgender man on major network TV in a non-gender-related role.

Nyle DiMarco, who identifies as sexually fluid, won his season in 2016 and starred in DWTS’ first-ever same-sex dance routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars)

The first openly gay man to win the Mirrorball Trophy was Adam Rippon in 2018.

Last year, in season 34, there were two LGBTQ celebs. Lauren Jauregui is a former Fifth Harmony member and identifies as bisexual/queer. The other was Scott Hoying, the openly gay Pentatonix co-founder.

The season before starred Ariana Madix, the bisexual Vanderpump Rules star, and Jason Mraz, the Grammy Award-winning singer who came out as bisexual in 2018.

Wayne Brady, the comedian and actor, was on season 31 of DWTS and came out as pansexual that same year. Season 30 included Cody Rigsby, the iconic Peloton instructor who is gay.

Other LGBTQ stars who appeared on DWTS include Karamo Brown from Queer Eye, Johnny Weir, the insanely talented figure skater, the comedian Margaret Cho, Carson Kressley, another Queer Eye member, and Lance Bass from the boy band NSYNC.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.