The real reason Mikayla is leaving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives seems to have been discovered

To the surprise of nobody it's to do with Taylor Frankie Paul

Mikayla Matthews announced last night that she’s leaving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, slamming the show for platforming behaviour she doesn’t agree with, but why is she quitting in the first place?

In a statement on Instagram, Mikayla shared that she made the decision to quit Secret Lives of Mormon Wives “over a week after” following some news.

She wrote: “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree with, especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse.

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly. And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical. It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

Mikayla continued: “This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family. I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others. This shouldn’t be “relatable” or entertainment in anyway.

“Supporting an ADULT doesn’t mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change. I was in that enabling cycle for years, and I’m not going to be a part of that again!”

And it appears like the person in question that has prevented Mikayla from wanting to return is Taylor Frankie Paul, as the two have already been feuding on Instagram.

According to this Instagram roundup of SLOMW drama, Mikayla had posted a video aimed at Taylor with the caption: “There needs to be a better candidate to humble her,” alongside lip-syncing to audio that days: “I don’t care what you think. You got three baby daddies and a criminal record.”

Taylor then clapped back after Mikayla said she’d “cut off anyone who support’s Taylor’s behaviour” and posted a screenshot showing Jace still following her, adding: “Who’s gonna tell her?”

So, whilst we don’t have an exact reason why Mikayla is leaving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, it definitely seems like it’s to do with Taylor’s behaviour and the fact she’s back for season seven.

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