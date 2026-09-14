Mikayla Matthews quits Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, slamming show as ‘wrong and unethical’

Mikayla Matthews announces she’s decided to quit Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, slamming the show for platforming behaviour she doesn’t agree with,

In a statement on Instagram, Mikayla shared that she made the decision to quit Secret Lives of Mormon Wives “over a week after” following some news.

She wrote: “I’ve said from the beginning of this that I’m not comfortable being a part of something that continues to platform behavior I don’t agree with, especially given my own experience growing up in a home with multiple forms of abuse.

“There’s no amount of money worth going against my morals or changing the stance I’ve had since I first saw and heard the things that made me feel this strongly. And for me personally, continuing to directly profit from this behavior feels wrong and unethical. It feels like a disservice to the children, everyone’s healing and the millions of people watching.”

Mikayla continued: “This show has been a huge part of my life and has helped me provide for my family. I’m so grateful for the experience, and will continue sharing my story, my health and advocating for myself and others. This shouldn’t be “relatable” or entertainment in anyway.

“Supporting an ADULT doesn’t mean constantly making excuses for toxic behavior while giving unconditional sympathy and grace with zero accountability or change. I was in that enabling cycle for years, and I’m not going to be a part of that again!”

Mikayla is now the third cast member to quit the show, with Demi having not returned for season five, and Whitney not returning for the next season.

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