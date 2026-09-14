He has over 80k followers on Instagram, so who is Gennaro Farella from Physical 100: Italia?

Gennaro Farella is one of 100 contestants on Physical 100: Italia, Netflix’s newest competition series. He’s a personal trainer and insanely funny, so let’s meet Gennaro on Physical 100: Italia.

Gennaro is a local personal trainer who built his success one client at a time to earn his spot on this brutal competition show. He’s from Castellammare di Stabia, a coastal town in the Campania region near Naples. He’s become well-known in the local fitness scene.

For years, he’s worked as a personal trainer, and he’s the founder of Star Fitness. He also has an impressive 80,000 followers on Instagram, so he’s clearly made a name for himself on social media.

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This isn’t Gennaro’s first reality TV appearance. He previosuly starred on Uomini e Donne way back in 2015, courting Silvia Raffaele. His ex is Irene Casartelli, an ex-suitor from Uomini e Donne. They dated for a year and a half after meeting back in 2014.

Gennaro has also already made a name for himself on the show. During the first challenge, all 100 contestants had to hang over a laser grid while holding a plank position. He held it for an impressive one hour and 42 minutes. Talk about grit.

He’s not afraid of a little confrontation, either. Gennaro boldly called out former professional rugby player Alvise Rigo for trash-talking him while in the arena. He has a fearless attitude, and his theatrical performance has already made him one of the most talked-about players of the entire season.

Physical 100: Italia is Netflix’s newest competition series where 100 contestants battle it out in physical exercises and battles for €100,000.

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