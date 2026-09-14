‘I can do whatever I want:’ 90 Day Fiancé’s Catie previously revealed why she’d cheat on Josh

Catie Norboe from 90 Day Fiancé just admitted that she doesn’t want to be married to Josh during part one of the season 12 Tell All. A few weeks ago, she also revealed why she wants to be in an open relationship. So, here’s what she’s said about her marriage with Josh and the real reason why she wants an open relationship.

“I just want to be young and live my life,” she admitted during the season 12 Tell All. “I don’t enjoy being together, sorry. I think I can do better on my own.”

Catie and Josh have drawn a lot of backlash online throughout the course of their relationship due to Catie’s behaviour. It’s super strange, but she makes out with other people despite being with Josh. And it’s not just a one-time occurrence.

The Tell All was super emotional for Catie, as she had multiple breakdowns when she was confronted about her chronic making out with other people.

“Everyone thinks I’m a bad person. I don’t like this,” Catie said. She then opened up and admitted that she’s “been trying to get better.”

However, the producers brought in two of her friends, Ryan and Danica, to comment about Catie and Josh’s marriage. Danica then reveals that at Catie and Josh’s rooftop party for New Years Eve, she saw Catie make out with someone from her run club until Danica cut her off.

She also saw Catie chug a bottle of champagne and then kiss two other people that same night. Catie even admitted herself that she didn’t know how far she would have gone with one of them if Josh hadn’t intervened.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catie Norboe (@catienorboe)

Catie then bursts out with, “I can do whatever I want. I don’t have to listen to you!” This leads to her telling Josh she doesn’t want to be with him and storms off the stage.

This doesn’t come as a shock to anyone, as Catie went on The Sarah Fraser Show podcast a few weeks ago and shared that she wanted an open marriage.

“I just really like the thrill and excitement of chasing people and kissing them,” Catie shared. “It’s not even like I hook up with them.” She then reveals that despite her kissing, she hasn’t slept with anyone other than Josh.

“It’s just something about dancing and kissing people and being flirty. I just really like that,” she shares. Catie says this is why “an open relationship could be an option.”

“I want to be able to feel comfortable, like bringing up my wants. And I want Josh to feel comfortable with his wants,” she reveals is the reason that she wants an open relationship.

What a whirlwind. So, it’s clear that Catie really doesn’t want to be tied down to Josh and has no intention of stopping making out with people. Viewers will just have to wait and see what the

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