He’s determined to win, so let’s get to know Physical 100 Italy’s breakdancer Cristian Bilardi

Cristian Bilardi is one of 100 contestants hoping to secure the Physical 100: Italy crown for its first season. He’s not the strongest man or the most athletic, but he’s a breakdancer doing his very best at showing his brains, coordination and strength in the gruelling contest.

He goes by the nickname BBoy Mowgly in the street dance world in Italy, and to be fair, he does look a lot like Tarzan. Cristian is part of the Marittima Funk Crew dance group, who have been around since 2007. During that time, he’s competed in a lot of battles!

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He won second place in Battle of the Year 2017, and has been dancing for well over a decade. Cristian is based in Rome, and when he’s not free styling, he’s in the gym or hanging out with his family. He claims he’s trying to “impress” the younger version of himself in 2012.

The Physical 100: Italy star headed to Brazil to practise his break dancing earlier this year, which was “one of the best trips of his life”. He and his dance crew even went on tour last year, and travelled the world while doing it. Sorry, but does he have the coolest life ever?

He danced in front of 55,000 people in Italy last year! Cristian is also a biker, but obviously, says “dancing is his life” over anything else. It looks like he’s dabbing his hand at influencing, having promoted Converse trainers on his social media page very recently.

Cristian also performed at Red Bull Bc One Italy 2023’s top 16 and the Kitakyushu WDSF World Series earlier that year. Physical 100: Italy isn’t his only TV appearance, because he’s shared screenshots of himself appearing on a hip hop show around 10 years ago.

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