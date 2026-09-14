Kody and Robyn Brown have shockingly quit Sister Wives after 16 years

Kody and Robyn Brown, his only remaining wife, have shockingly quit Sister Wives after 16 years on the series, as revealed in the first trailer for season 21.

At the start of the trailer, the news was stated: “After 16 years of filming Sister Wives, Kody & Robyn will not be returning to the show.” And it seems the former Sister Wives are just as surprised as we are, with Christine Brown Woolley commenting: “I don’t know what it means. I have no idea.”

Janelle Brown admitted: “I was flabbergasted, really, when I got the news,” with Meri adding: “I was actually surprised when I was told that Kody and Robyn weren’t coming back to the show.”

Kody and Robyn’s decision to quit Sister Wives isn’t the first shakeup the show has had, with Christine deciding to end her spiritual marriage to Kody in 2021 after 25 years and six kids together.

This then led Janelle to split up with Kody after almost 30 years and six kids together, with Meri then joining suit. Christine then remarried in 2021 to David Woolley, with Janelle also having a new boyfriend called Pete.

Kody and Robyn got legally married in 2014, and he’s since adopted her three kids from a previous marriage, as well as welcoming children Solomon and Ariella together.

During the end of last season of Sister Wives, Kody went on an “apology tour” to all his exes, with David telling Kody he should start by apologising to his 18 children, advice that Kody felt was very unsolicited.

He commented: “Any of his experience with his children and any of his advice for me is just something that I’m not interested in at this point because he’s kind of just on the opposite side of this.”

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