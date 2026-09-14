Woman whose Love Is Blind husband was jailed after trying to murder her gives life update

'You learn to live with the trauma, but I don't know if you heal from it'

Santiago Martínez, a former cast member on Love Is Blind: Argentina, was jailed almost six months ago for 15 years after attempting murder his ex wife, Emily Ceco, who he married on the show.

Santiago was sentenced on Wednesday 25th March 2026 for attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention. Santiago met Emily Ceco during the 2024 series of Love Is Blind: Argentina, and the two got married in a civil ceremony during the end of the show.

The pair had been planning to get married again in a more intimate setting, however in February 2025, Emily reported Santiago for gender-based violence after getting a black eye and ended up calling off their engagement entirely.

He was issued a restraining order to prevent him from approaching Emily in public by the courts, and he was removed from Love Is Blind: Argentina after the allegations became public.

Santiago had denied the allegations that he was going to kill Emily at the time, as he posted on Instagram during the trial that the claims were a “lie” and she was never in “any of danger of death.”

Six months on from Santiago Martínez being jailed, Emily Ceco has spoken out and given a life update about how she’s doing after the harrowing experience in an interview on the HISPA podcast. The interview was originally done in Spanish and has been translated into English.

She revealed that during his psychological evaluations that he ‘lacks empathy’

Speaking to the host, Emily shared: “He does understand, because his psychological evaluations showed that he does understand his actions, he’s a person lacking empathy, and doesn’t control his violence but he does understand, I mean, not even the justice system stops him.”

Emily shared that she believes Santiago has tried to contact her in prison

She claimed: “Something that happened to me a few days ago, as a kid they called him Nano, and he’s a River fan, and he always had a phrase that I think he said twice a day, all day he’d say it, ‘God’s timing is perfect.’ And recently a new account started following me that had a stolen River [team] photo, and said, ‘God’s timing is perfect,’ and had no followers, nothing. It was a brand-new profile.”

Emily added: “So I think, ‘Why do you still need me to know?’ I mean, he wanted to be certain that I would know it was him behind it. What’s going on with you regarding me? Why don’t you want to find peace? Why don’t you want to move on with your life? Why do you keep wanting to hurt me?”

She’s ‘very afraid’ about when he’ll get released out of prison

Whilst Santiago Martínez currently still has another 15 years left on his sentence after he attempted to murder Emily Ceco after Love Is Blind, she shared how scared she is for when he gets released.

Emily explained: “Yes, I’m very afraid, because it’s still relatively recent, I do want to continue with my life. I would love to start a family, I would love to be a mom, I would love to, um, achieve what I fought for, because I fought to stay alive, and I want to fulfill my dreams. I’m afraid that in the future the most common form of retaliation happens through children.”

Despite what he did to her, she understands ‘the pain’ his mother and family are feeling

She told the host that despite him being jailed she doesn’t feel “joy” about him being imprisoned, saying that she “understands” the pain his family are feeling, despite him not being “a good person.”

She doesn’t think she can ‘heal’ from what happened to her, but that her trauma can be ‘lightened’

When asked whether she thinks she’ll be able to “heal”, Emily shared: ” I think not. You learn to lighten the trauma and you learn to live with the trauma, but I don’t know if you heal from it… It’s learning to build things around it, so it’s not the center of your life.”

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