Love Is Blind cast member whose ex husband tried to murder her after show speaks out

Santiago Martínez, a former cast member on Love Is Blind: Argentina, has been jailed for 15 years after attempting murder his ex wife, who he married on the show.

Santiago was sentenced on Wednesday 25th March for attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention.

Santiago met Emily Ceco during the 2024 series of Love Is Blind: Argentina, and the two actually ended up getting married in a civil ceremony during the end of the show.

The two had been planning to get married again in a more intimate setting, however in February 2025, Emily reported Santiago for gender-based violence after getting a black eye and ended up calling off their engagement entirely.

Santiago was issued a restraining order to prevent him from approaching Emily in public by the courts, and he was removed from Love Is Blind: Argentina after the allegations became public.

Emily has spoken out about his sentencing, stating: “I can’t believe it. I feel it’s over, I’m finally going to have peace. Justice has been done.”

When Emily saw Santiago during the reading of his sentence is was the first time she had seen him since she called off their engagement.

She recalled: “My whole body was shaking. I was terrified. During his statement, he apologised and said he still loved me.

“I didn’t respond, but my brother went too far and told him, ‘If you loved her so much, why did you almost kill her? You beat her up – coward.’”

She added: “I have 15 years of peace ahead. I don’t know what will happen when he gets out, but I hope the justice system continues to protect me. If he tried to kill me when I gave him everything, I can’t imagine what he might do to me or my family after 15 years of anger.”

Santiago has since denied the allegations that he was going to kill Emily, as he posted on Instagram following his sentencing.

He claimed: “The first thing I want to say is that I do not justify violence in any way, and I was the first to acknowledge my mistake and to apologize privately, and today I publicly take responsibility for what I did.

“But that does not mean I take responsibility for trying to kill the woman I loved. All of that was unfounded and created by the media circus around Castillo and company (with an expanded complaint with a false signature that has already been examined, and there is a filed complaint in Ituzaingó).

“That circus is what judged me. Criminal experts said in their reports that the injuries were minor, there was never any danger of death, and she was always free to do whatever she wanted. I never exercised the manipulation and control they claim—that is a lie, and I know the truth will be proven.

“Now it’s time to stay silent and wait for justice to judge based on real evidence and not on a narrative.”

Following his sentencing, Emily also posted a statement on her Instagram, writing: “Sentence was announced yesterday. And I’m still trying to understand everything that moves inside me. It’s not just a closure… is to remove a story that marked me deeply.

“There were days of so much fear, of feeling lost, of not knowing how to go on. And there was also something in me that, even in the darkest moments, chose not to give up. But I wasn’t alone. And that’s what I feel the strongest today.”

She continued: “Thank you to my family, for holding me even when I couldn’t hold myself. Thank you to every person who wrote to me, who hugged me with words, who didn’t let go of me.

“Thanks to those who, without knowing me, chose to accompany me anyway. And especially, thank you to my attorneys, for walking through this process with me, for delivering, for patience, and for never giving up on me.

“This doesn’t erase the experience. But today I feel like a part of my story was heard.”

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