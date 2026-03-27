Love Is Blind cast member jailed after attempting to murder ex he married on show

Love Is Blind: Argentina cast member Santiago Martínez has been jailed for 15 years after attempting to murder his ex, who he married on the series.

Santiago was sentenced on Wednesday 25th March for attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention.

He was part of the 2024 series of Love Is Blind: Argentina where he coupled up with Emily Ceco, with the pair getting married in a civil ceremony during the finale.

The pair had been planning to get married again in a more intimate setting, however in February 2025, Emily reported Santiago for gender-based violence after a black eye and ended up calling off their engagement.

Santiago was issued a restraining order to prevent him from approaching Emily in public by the courts, and he was removed from Love Is Blind: Argentina after the allegations became public.

Emily has since broken her silence on his 15 year sentence, stating: “I can’t believe it. I feel it’s over, I’m finally going to have peace. Justice has been done.”

She reflected on seeing Santiago during the reading of his sentence, recalling: “My whole body was shaking. I was terrified. During his statement, he apologised and said he still loved me.

“I didn’t respond, but my brother went too far and told him, ‘If you loved her so much, why did you almost kill her? You beat her up – coward.'”

Emily added: “I have 15 years of peace ahead. I don’t know what will happen when he gets out, but I hope the justice system continues to protect me. If he tried to kill me when I gave him everything, I can’t imagine what he might do to me or my family after 15 years of anger.”

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