Taylor Frankie Paul will still get her full six-figure Bachelorette salary, despite cancellation

If there’s one thing Taylor Frankie Paul has shown, it’s that her life rarely follows a simple script. What was meant to be her glossy, rose-filled Bachelorette era has unfolded in a much more complicated way, with a last-minute cancellation. While the show itself may no longer be moving forward, Taylor is still set to receive the salary she earned, so let’s take a look at what she could be paid.

Taylor’s Bachelorette season was cancelled

@taylorfrankiepaul As a matter of fact I do love ball ♬ original sound – Taylor Paul

When Taylor was announced as the next lead of The Bachelorette, it felt like a very online, very 2026 casting choice. Fresh off The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and her MomTok notoriety, she was already a headline magnet. But things unravelled fast.

Just days before the planned premiere, ABC pulled the season after a resurfaced video from 2023 reignited backlash surrounding an incident involving her ex, Dakota Mortensen. Suddenly, what had been filmed, edited, and ready to go… was shelved.

A Disney spokesperson told TMZ: “In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of ‘The Bachelorette’ at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family.”

And it wasn’t just old drama resurfacing. The situation is still very much ongoing. Reports around a temporary restraining order and custody developments added another layer to what was already a complicated public narrative.

She’s getting an eye-watering salary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Paul (@taylorfrankiepaul)

Now for the part that might surprise some… the money is still coming.

According to TMZ, Taylor had already completed filming her season before everything blew up. And in the world of TV contracts, that’s kind of the main event. Once you’ve done the job, the payment clause tends to follow.

So even though the season has been pulled, she’s still expected to receive her full fee. It reportedly sits in the low-to-mid six-figure range. Which is very much in line with what major leads on The Bachelorette have earned in recent years.

The outlet wrote: “…we hear it is in the low-to-mid six figures…”

Taylor Frankie Paul has now released a statement in response to the leaked video of her throwing the stools, with her rep telling Entertainment Weekly: “It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior.

“Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences.”

Dakota has also released his own statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “His number one priority here is protecting [their 2-year-old son], Ever. He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor. It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side. He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

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