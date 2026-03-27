Drag Race’s Fontana sends huge plea as she faces deportation after 11 years in Sweden

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Fontana is sending out a huge plea in desperation as she faces deportation from Sweden. She’s lived in the country for 11 years and has launched a petition to stay there, as she’s been married to a Swedish citizen since 2018 and has a job there.

She’s received over 11K signatures on the petition and wrote: “I’ve worked hard to build a life here respecting Swedish laws, contributing through my work, paying my taxes and being part of society. I have learned the language and found the freedom to be myself.”

“Sweden is not just a place I live, it is where I became who I truly am. Today, I am facing the possibility of deportation even though I am married to a Swedish citizen since 2018 and I have been working under a permanent work contract for the past years,” Fontana wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FONTANA (@fontana)

Fontana revealed she struggles with a diagnosed anxiety disorder and depression, meaning “the possibility of deportation has a deep and serious impact on my mental health,” having been born in Brazil, which has the highest number of murders of transgender people.

She explained how her past visa applications from six years ago are being reviewed now, and that she currently has an ongoing application for a permanent visa and an extension of her work permit, which she claimed were approved and verified by her employer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FONTANA (@fontana)

“At present, I have submitted applications for both permanent residency and an extension of my current work permit, for which I am fully eligible based on my income and the years I have lived and contributed in Sweden,” Fontana wrote on the petition.

She added: “This is not just about losing a place after all these years, it is about losing my safety, my community and the life I have built for over a decade. It is about being sent back to a country where transgender women are disproportionately targeted by violence.”

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