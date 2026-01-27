It’s a huge range, so here are all the ages of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World cast

They could have fooled me

I can’t wait for all our favourite queens to go head to head during RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World, but what about all the different ages of the cast?

There are big age gaps, so let’s have a nosey at how old everyone is!

Fontana – 32

Drag Race Sweden star Fontana says: “I’m not here to play dirty, but I am here to take

out the trash. I am ready to fight…”

Gawdland – 24

Out of all the ages of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World cast, Drag Race Thailand star Gawdland is the youngest alongside The Only Naomy, who is also 24.

Kate Butch – 29

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Kate Butch describes their drag as “glamour and camp: glamping.”

Mariah Balenciaga – 44

US Drag Race star and All Stars 5 cast member Mariah Balenciaga has over 27 years of experience under her belt, so expect her to bring her A game.

Melinda Verga – 47

Melinda Verga is from Drag Race Canada, and is the oldest out of the cast ages for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World contestants.

As Melinda puts it: “I’m ready for some backstabbing and manipulation, I’ll send these b*****s home.”

Minty Fresh – 35

Minty rose to fame on Drag Race Philippines and has promised to serve a spectacle: “It’s a full production, baby. You’ll be obsessed. I’m not a showgirl, I’m a headliner.”

Serena Morena – 37

Thrilled to be in the UK “especially for the men”, Serena brings the promise of chaos, warning the competition: “I’m a nasty lady. I’m Mexican. Don’t mess with me!”

Sminty Drop – 26

Drag Race UK star Sminty Drop is back with a vengeance: “I’m never going to be Miss Congeniality. They need to know who the top dog is.”

The Only Naomy – 24

Drag Race Germany star The Only Naomy is 24, and alongside with Gawldand is the youngest cast member out of the group.

Naomy issues this warning: “Don’t mess with me, I might be the villain of the season.”

Zahirah Zapanta – 29

Zahirah has a clear game tactic, declaring: “I ain’t scared of none of these girls. This time, I’m ready to fight tooth and nail.”

