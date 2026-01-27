Lucinda split up with her ex just weeks before All Stars, so what happened between them?

Lucinda has once again entered the Love Island villa for All Stars this time, but she and Mert Okatan broke up just weeks before her going onto the show after meeting on Games.

Whilst Lucinda actually won Love Island Games with Isaiah ‘Zac’ Campbell, and a hefty $125k in the process, she and Mert were coupled up for a week during the show before he was brutally dumped.

During his exit interview, Mert confessed he would “wait for Lucinda,” saying: “I feel really sad because I can’t fake my feelings from my heart.

“So, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I really had a great connection with Lucinda, and it was not fair for me to leave now. If it’s meant to be with Lucinda, it’s meant to be. I’ll wait for her.”

Lucinda and Zac didn’t last very long after leaving the villa, to the surprise of nobody, and soon after the show finished she and Mert were spotted together, as well as posting about being together on their socials.

However, it seems the pair split right at the end of December as they have since unfollowed each other and removed all traces of each other from their socials. Bare in mind her split with Mert was roughly a mere three weeks before Lucinda appeared on Love Island All Stars…

Lucinda clarified her split with Mert during an appearance on Ami Charlize’s Private Story Podcast, confirming they were no longer together, with the episode releasing just two weeks ago.

She explained: “Yeah so me and Mert have broken up but that’s really sad as well, the whole thing was just really weird. I was coupled up with Mert for a week and he couldn’t really speak proper English, but there was a connection there.

“We really fancied each other and we really got on but he just physically could not communicate with me, I feel like I need depth and he has depth, but with his communication is was just really hard.

“And I couldn’t speak Dutch so it was just really difficult to speak to each other having a normal conversation, there was a lot of repeating and stuff.”

