The cast of Love Is Blind France are suing the show over ‘inhuman or degrading treatment’

After the cast of Love Is Blind USA announced their plans to sue the show over “inhumane working conditions”, the French cast have joined suit and are suing over “inhuman and degrading treatment.”

According to Le Monde, three cast members have brought their case in front of a labour tribunal to denounce “inhuman or degrading treatment” and are each seeking €200,000 in damages.

The three Love Is Blind France cast members suing the show are, Jonathan D, Benjamin J, and David O, with Jonathan actually getting engaged on the show, but broke up with his partner due to their height difference.

David has claimed: “We have been manipulated and used to arrive at the production : creating content to the detriment of our physical, psychological and human health.”

He claims he fell for another cast member who was a great match personality wise but the opposite of his physical preferences, something he claims was a deliberate choice by production.

Jonathan also spoke out about the filming hours, alleging: “We were woken up at 5 a.m. at the hotel, for a departure at 6 a.m. to the studio. […] We didn’t go to bed before 11 p.m. and we slept very little, we were exhausted all the time.”

Jonathan also criticised how he was depicted on the show, however in the contracts the cast members signed for Love Is Blind France it is specified that the “participation in the experience and the show is not likely to cause [the candidate], or any third party, including ITVSF and the publisher [Netflix], any prejudice”.

Their lawyer, Delphine Meillet, told Le Monde: “This experience, marked by deprivation, overwork and a feeling of exploitation, led them into major distress.”

She referenced a decision that the Court of Cassation in April 2012 decided that the conditions of the reality show Temptation Island had infringed on the individual freedoms of the candidates.

As such the three Love Is Blind France cast members are also demanding the reclassification of their usual fixed-term contracts as permanent contracts.

Conciliation hearings are scheduled to take place on February 9 and May 28, 2026.

ITV Studios France told 20 Minutes that it had not “to date, received the summonses mentioned in the article in Le Monde”.

The production company stated it has “earned with astonishment of the a priori grievances formulated by the three participants” and specifies that it “contests them with the greatest firmness.”

It adds: “ITV Studios France is committed to ethical rules and benevolence towards the people participating in the programmes it produces.”

ITV Studios France told Reality Shrine it has no further comments to make on the matter.

Reality Shine has reached out to Netflix and ITV France for comment.

