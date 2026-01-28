Inside Jo I-geon’s high profile acting career on The Trunk before Single’s Inferno

He's not the only cast member who's been on our screens before

Jo I-geon is the newest cast members to join the cast of Single’s Inferno, but it turns out he already starred in a huge Netflix show called The Trunk.

According to his IMDb account he signed with Big Boss Entertainment in 2024, following which he got his role in the Netflix drama The Trunk.

In The Trunk, Jo I-geon plays the role of Yoon Ji-oh, who is the current husband of Seo-yoon, and starred in eight episodes of the show, meaning his Single’s Inferno appearance is his second Netflix project.

He also appeared on season one of Eden, a reality style dating show where four single men and woman live together in Eden House.

None of the cast are allowed to share details such as their jobs, age or background, with the idea of the show being to focus more on personalities, with most of them having notable differences in their upbringing or financial status.

It sounds incredibly similar to Single’s Inferno, so really Jo I-geon was in the best possible to position coming into his next dating show.

He’s not the only Single’s Inferno cast member to have already appeared on reality TV before as Choi Mina Sue previously competed on the survival reality show, Battle for Tenancy: Penthouse, in 2022 following her Miss Earth win.

The show is a survival game, with contestants staying in a multi-floor building where the higher your floor is the more influence you have. She ended up finishing in seventh place.

Kim Min-gee has also appeared on numerous other reality shows before Single’s Inferno.

She’s a regular cast member on the SBS reality sports show, Shooting Stars, where she plays football for the National Family FC team.

She also starred in Survival King: Tribal War in 2024, a survival reality show. Kim also appeared in King of Masked Singer, which is the Korean equivalent of The Masked Singer in the USA, and that’s how you know she genuinely is a celebrity!

Lastly, she also starred on Knowing Bros, a variety show, where she appeared as a panel guest.

