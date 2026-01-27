‘She’s just playing a role’: Choi Mina Sue defended amid Singles Inferno backlash

So maybe it is all scripted after all?!

Choi Mina Sue has been coming under some serious backlash for behaviour on Single’s Inferno, but now one of her close friends has come to her defense.

Choi Mina Sue announced Lee Sung-hun, Lim Su-been, and Woo Sung-min as her top three, to then express interest in Song Seung-il, which caused friction with Kim Min-ji, who had also been interested in him.

The backlash has got so bad that Jasmin Selberg, who won Miss International 2022 and is a close friend to Choi Mina Sue has fiercely defended her, claiming she’s simply playing “a role.”

She wrote: “I’ve known Mina for some years now. I see how her role in Single’s Inferno might have a bad look on her as a person. It’s a show meant for entertainment.

“As in any entertainment show, each person in the cast receives a role. From everybody’s darling up until the antagonist, there’s everything in between. Y’all are absolutely permitted to voice your opinions about her role in the show. But coming for her as a person is too much.”

She continued: “The Mina I know is a very fun, loving and caring friend. Our beloved Miss Earth. The role which was given to her from the directors and editors does not represent her as a person.

“Don’t just shame people for the role they present on a show. It’s not real, and most certainly not that deep. What is real is the hurt that is created through online bullying.”

