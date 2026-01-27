Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos split after more than two years of dating

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos have reportedly split after more than two years of dating, according to Entertainment Tonight.

A source claimed that the pair have quietly broken up, saying: “Bella is doing her best to stay positive and distract herself since their split. She’s been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends. She is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship.”⁠

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos were first linked in October 2023 after being seen together in Texas, and went official on socials during February 2024.

The pair met at a horseshow, with Bella moving to Texas to be closer to Adan, with the pair competing side by side in cutting championships across America.

Adan made an emotional post for Bella in October 2025 for her birthday, writing: “October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you. “Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much.”

However, neither of them have deleted any of their posts on Instagram and they are both following each other still, so there’s a chance they might still be together or it was an amicable split.

